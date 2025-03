Test Suite: GTPv0 Test Suite

Direction:

GRPS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) is a central protocol in 2G and 3G core networks. All critical devices in these networks, including GGSNs, SGSNs, RNCs and charging gateways converse using GTP. GTPv0 (v7.8.0) Tester is intended to verify the dependability of these critical GPRS infrastructure components, improving implementation quality and reliability. The devices are tested through standard GTP interfaces, meaning Gn and Gp.