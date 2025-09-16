We’re in the DevSecOps business so you can be in the speed-without-compromising-security business.
Build security into DevOps easily and quickly to help your teams move fast and hit their targets.
Build security into DevOps easily and quickly to help your teams move fast and hit their targets.
Reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and get clear insight into risk posture at any moment in time.
Safely adopt GenAI code to empower your developers and transform how you work.
We’re in the AppSec business
but that is not our
true business.
We do what we do to help you unlock innovation,
increase development speed,
and reduce your software risk.
Our true business
is helping your business.
See why our customers rely on Black Duck to help them build trust in their software
Black Duck placed highest for Ability to Execute and farthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.