APPLICATION SECURITY FOR THE ENTERPRISE

|

We’re in the DevSecOps business so you can be in the speed-without-compromising-security business.

Build security into DevOps easily and quickly to help your teams move fast and hit their targets.

We’re in the AppSec platform business so you can be in the focus-on-what-matters-most business.

Reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and get clear insight into risk posture at any moment in time.

We’re in the software supply chain business so you can be in the AI-powered-innovation business.

Safely adopt GenAI code to empower your developers and transform how you work.

We’re in the AppSec business

but that is not our

true business.

We do what we do to help you unlock innovation,

increase development speed,

and reduce your software risk.

Our true business

is helping your business.

Quote

Quote

Quote

 The recognized leader in software security

See why our customers rely on Black Duck to help them build trust in their software

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

A Magic Quadrant™ Leader 7 Years Running

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Black Duck placed highest for Ability to Execute and farthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.

See why
51%
of the Fortune 100
6/10
of top financial services
10/10
of top technology companies
10/10
of top global 500 automotive companies