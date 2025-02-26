Course Description

Building secure Android applications requires a solid understanding of the features offered by Android, coupled with concrete secure coding guidelines. Throughout this course, learners will build up security knowledge for Android applications. We’ll cover topics such as secure network communication, handling secrets, dealing with authentication, and handling permissions. Every Android developer should take this course to learn about security best practices for modern Android applications.

Learning Objectives

Understand how to use the latest security features offered by Android

Design and build secure Android applications

Analyze Android applications for common security flaws

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour 45 minutes

Level: Advanced

Intended Audience:

Architects

Mobile Developers

Prerequisites:

Course Outline

Secure Application Development for Android

Security for Android Applications

Android, Java, and Kotlin

Enhanced Exception Handling in Kotlin

Exception Handling in Java

Exception Handling in Java: Question

Handling Null Pointer Exceptions in Kotlin

Addressing Type Safety

Defensive Coding Guidelines for Kotlin

Secure Network Communication

Using HTTPS Correctly

SSL without HTTPS

The Need for Certificate Pinning

Certificate Pinning in Practice

Best Practices for Pinning

Handling Secrets and Sensitive Data

Encrypting and Decrypting Data

Storing Keys with the Android Keystore

Password-Based Key Generation

Local User Authentication

Local Authentication Scenarios

Using Biometric Authentication

Unlocking Cryptographic Keys with Authentication

Alternative Authentication Mechanisms

API-Based User Authentication

Simple User Authentication

Introducing OpenID Connect

Integrating OIDC into the Application

Behind the Scenes

Secure API Access

Scenarios for Securing API Access

Using OAuth 2.0 for Secure API Access

Handling Access Tokens

Handling Refresh Tokens

Handling Web Content

Rendering Web Content on Android

Integrating a WebView into the Application

Bridging JavaScript and Native Code

Web Security in a WebView Context

Security Considerations

Securing Intents

Using Intents Within an Application

Calling Other Applications with Intents

Handling Incoming Intents

Best Practices

Using Permissions Effectively

Permissions and Protection Levels

Permissions and Protection Levels: Question

Custom Permissions

Requesting Permissions from the User

Using Permission Groups

Conclusion