The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Advanced OAuth 2.0 Topics

Course Description

Almost every company that exposes an API is moving toward using OAuth 2.0 as a delegation framework. Therefore, OAuth 2.0 is still under active development, and a wide variety of complex deployment scenarios are supported. In this course, we investigate various addendums to OAuth 2.0 that lift the security of almost all OAuth 2.0 aspects.

Learning Objectives

  • Describe the technical requirements for proactively revoking OAuth 2.0 tokens
  • Explain the challenges of token theft and the potential solutions in the OAuth 2.0 ecosystem
  • Mitigate subtle weaknesses in OAuth 2.0 flows by leveraging new specifications
  • Analyze the requirements for implementing a delegation scenario
  • Assess whether traditional scopes suffice for user consent, and recognize which more fine-grained mechanisms might be more appropriate

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 2 Hours

Level: Advanced

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Mobile Developers

Prerequisites

Course Details

Introduction

  •  Advanced Scenarios

Strong Client Authentication Mechanisms

  • The Concept of Key-Based Client Authentication
  • Key-Based Client Authentication with mTLS
  • Key-Based Client Authentication with JWTs

Client-Based Token Revocation

  • The Need for Token Revocation
  • The Token Revocation Endpoint
  • Considerations for Token Revocation

Using Resource Indicators

  • Typical OAuth 2.0 Access Tokens
  •  Using Resource Indicators
  • Practicalities for Using Resource Indicators

Strengthening Bearer Tokens

  • Strengthening Bearer Tokens with Proof-of-Possession
  • Transport-Layer Proof-of-Possession with TLS
  • Application-Level Proof-of-Possession with DPoP
  • Handling Sender-Constrained Tokens

Delegation in OAuth 2.0 Architectures

  • Impersonation Versus Delegation
  • The Idea Behind a Token Exchange
  • The Token Exchange in Detail
  • Additional Considerations

Strengthening the Initialization of a Flow

  • The Flow Initialization Request
  • Signed Initialization Requests
  • Passing Request Objects by Reference
  • Pushed Authorization Requests

Advanced Scopes and Consent

  • Parametrized Scopes
  • Rich Authorization Requests (RAR)
  • Security Considerations

Wrapping Up OAuth 2.0

  • The Current OAuth 2.0 Landscape Wrapping Up

Training

Developer Security Training

Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster

Learn more about developer security training
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved