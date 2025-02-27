Advanced OAuth 2.0 Topics

Almost every company that exposes an API is moving toward using OAuth 2.0 as a delegation framework. Therefore, OAuth 2.0 is still under active development, and a wide variety of complex deployment scenarios are supported. In this course, we investigate various addendums to OAuth 2.0 that lift the security of almost all OAuth 2.0 aspects.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 2 Hours
Level: Advanced
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites
Introduction
Strong Client Authentication Mechanisms
Client-Based Token Revocation
Using Resource Indicators
Strengthening Bearer Tokens
Delegation in OAuth 2.0 Architectures
Strengthening the Initialization of a Flow
Advanced Scopes and Consent
Wrapping Up OAuth 2.0
