Attacking Networks

Course Description

The Attacking Networks course is aimed at helping students understand the security posture of a network and how best to uncover its vulnerabilities. The first part of this course introduces students to network security testing and then discusses a structured approach for performing tests using tools. The second part of the course is dedicated to software exploits, advanced testing skills, and post-exploitation activities. The final part of the course explains how to document and communicate findings from an assessment. Labs are performed throughout the course to tie concepts to the real world.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand networking basics
  • Follow a standard methodology for performing network security assessments
  • Recognize common network testing tools and exploitation
  • Communicate findings to network administrators and management
Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • DevOps Engineers
  • QA Engineers
  • Security Practitioners

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom

Duration

  • 8 Hours

 

