Coverity Essentials for End Users

Course Description

This course provides Coverity End Users the understanding they need to maximize the value they will receive from Coverity. Students will learn how to efficiently inspect, investigate, and triage vulnerabilities identified by Coverity.

This course starts with a short overview of what Coverity is and how it works. The course then covers how to use custom views to help prioritize, examine and triage Coverity findings. The course ends with a demonstration of how the Coverity desktop tools can be used increase productivity.