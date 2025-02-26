The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Coverity Essentials for End Users

Course Description

This course provides Coverity End Users the understanding they need to maximize the value they will receive from Coverity. Students will learn how to efficiently inspect, investigate, and triage vulnerabilities identified by Coverity.

This course starts with a short overview of what Coverity is and how it works. The course then covers how to use custom views to help prioritize, examine and triage Coverity findings. The course ends with a demonstration of how the Coverity desktop tools can be used increase productivity.

Learning Objectives

After completing the course, students will be able to:

  • Use Quick filtering 
  • Create and share custom views with advanced filtering
  • Examine issues
  • Understand events
  • Issue instances/occurrences
  • Triage issues
  • Understand historical audit trails 
  • Use Coverity desktop plugins 
  • Create custom notifications

Details

Delivery Format: Virtual Classroom

Duration: 2 Hours

Intended Audience:

  • Developers
  • Security Team members
  • DevOps
  • Team Leads

Training

Developer Security Training

Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster

Learn more about developer security training
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved