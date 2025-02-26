The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Database Security

Course Description

Databases have been growing both in size and complexity during the past few years. At the same time, new legal and compliance requirements have been introduced to protect personal and sensitive data.

This course will guide you through the steps to secure databases. It provides an overview of the current threat and compliance landscape for databases and highlights the importance of defining data inventory and data protection policy. Learners will get a thorough understanding of the best practices for database authentication and access control as well as the available database encryption methods. The course also provides guidelines on hardening databases and describes methods of auditing and monitoring.

Learning Objectives

  • Understand the steps required to secure a database
  • Create a data protection policy
  • Follow best practices to control access to databases
  • Use the most efficient method for encrypting data in the databases
  • Harden databases according to best practices
  • Enable auditing and monitoring of databases
Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • QA Engineers

Course Outline

Introduction to Database Security

  • Types of Databases
  • Security Challenges and Risks
  • Steps to Secure a Database

Governance and Compliance

  • Data Inventory
  • Data Protection Policy
  • Data Protection Policy Contents
  • Quick Questions
  • Privacy and Compliance

Authentication and Access Control

  • Authentication and Access Control Risks
  • Authentication
  • Access Control
  • Best Practices

Encryption

  • Transparent Data Encryption
  • Other Encryption Methods
  • Key Management
  • Other Data Protection Mechanisms
  • Choosing the Right Encryption Mechanism

Operation and Monitoring

  • Configuration and Hardening
  • Securing the Database Ecosystem
  • Audit Trails
  • Native Database Auditing
  • Database Monitoring: Host Agents
  • Database Monitoring: Network Monitoring and DAM
  • Best Practices

Summary

  • Protecting Your Most Valuable Asset: Information
  • Authentication and Access Control
  • Database Encryption
  • Hardening
  • Monitoring
  • Securing Data in the Cloud

 

