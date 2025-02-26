Course Description

Databases have been growing both in size and complexity during the past few years. At the same time, new legal and compliance requirements have been introduced to protect personal and sensitive data.

This course will guide you through the steps to secure databases. It provides an overview of the current threat and compliance landscape for databases and highlights the importance of defining data inventory and data protection policy. Learners will get a thorough understanding of the best practices for database authentication and access control as well as the available database encryption methods. The course also provides guidelines on hardening databases and describes methods of auditing and monitoring.