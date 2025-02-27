The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending C

Course Description

The Defending C course provides developers with a solid foundation in software security as it relates to the implementation of applications developed in C. This course includes detailed examples and focuses on the correct way to think through security problems by providing structured theory, demonstrations, technical deep-dives, and illustrated explanations. This course emphasizes the habit of building security in with proven programming practices and explains common security-related problems in detail so that students can avoid them in their own work. 

Course Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Identify security risks common to C applications
  • Identify the impact to an application when a vulnerability is exploited
  • Understand how to apply best practice C programming techniques
  • Understand how best practices prevent common vulnerabilities
  • Identify how C applications build configuration
  • Identify how the production runtime environment can be used to further reduce risk
Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • Developers

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • 16 hours
  • 8 hours on request 
