Course Description

The Defending Android course begins with foundational overview of the Android platform, its architecture, and the security model, and then builds on that to discuss Android-specific risks. The core of the course is defensive programming techniques for the Android platform and common application security risks. Defensive programming techniques are explored within the framework of the OWASP Mobile Top 10 Security Project. The risk itself, code that implements the risk, and time-tested techniques for addressing the risks are all examined.