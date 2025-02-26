The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending Android

Course Description

The Defending Android course begins with foundational overview of the Android platform, its architecture, and the security model, and then builds on that to discuss Android-specific risks. The core of the course is defensive programming techniques for the Android platform and common application security risks. Defensive programming techniques are explored within the framework of the OWASP Mobile Top 10 Security Project. The risk itself, code that implements the risk, and time-tested techniques for addressing the risks are all examined.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand the Android platform 
  • Understand Android security features 
  • Understand risks relevant to the Android platform 
  • Apply defensive programming techniques

Details

Delivery Format:  Traditional Classroom, Virtual Classroom

Duration: 8 Hours

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience: 

  • Mobile Developers

