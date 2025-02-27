The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending C++

The Defending C++ course provides developers with a solid foundation in software security as it relates to the implementation of applications developed in C++. This course includes detailed examples and focuses on the correct way to think through security problems by providing structured theory, demonstrations, technical deep-dives, and illustrated explanations. This course emphasizes the habit of building security in with proven programming practices and explains common security-related problems in detail so that students can avoid them in their own work.

Course Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Identify security risks common to C++ applications
  • Identify the impact to an application when a vulnerability is exploited
  • Understand how to apply best practice C++ programming techniques
  • Understand how best practices prevent common vulnerabilities
  • Identify how C++ applications build configuration
  • Identify how the production runtime environment can be used to further reduce risk
Download full course catalog

Intended Audience

  • Architects
  • Developers 

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • 16 hours
  • 8 hours on request
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved