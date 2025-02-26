Defending iOS

The course begins with an overview of the iOS platform, the securities that are built in, and how they have evolved over the many iterations of the iOS operating system. Next, the course walks through common iOS application security concerns and discusses how best to mitigate or remediate such issues. The course looks at the risk, the code that implements the risk, as well as code examples for the issues and remediation steps.
At the end of this course, you will be able to
o Understand the iOS platform
o Understand iOS security features
o Understand the iOS risk landscape
Delivery Format: Traditional Classroom, Virtual Classroom
Duration: 8 Hours
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster