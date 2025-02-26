The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending iOS

Course Description

The course begins with an overview of the iOS platform, the securities that are built in, and how they have evolved over the many iterations of the iOS operating system. Next, the course walks through common iOS application security concerns and discusses how best to mitigate or remediate such issues. The course looks at the risk, the code that implements the risk, as well as code examples for the issues and remediation steps.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Recognize iOS application security issues

o   Understand the iOS platform

o   Understand iOS security features

o   Understand the iOS risk landscape

  • Apply defensive programming techniques

Details

Delivery Format:  Traditional Classroom, Virtual Classroom

Duration: 8 Hours

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience 

  • Mobile Developers

