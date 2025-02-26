The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending JavaScript and HTML5

Course Description

The Defending JavaScript and HTML5 course addresses the questions of secure development in front-end and back-end JavaScript. This course helps students understand generic web application risks as well as specific risks related to JavaScript and HTML5 technologies. This course also explains risks present in server-side code written in JavaScript, such as JSON injection, insecure object comparison, prototype pollution, and mass assignment.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Recognize common risks related to client- and server-side JavaScript
  • Identify and fix security vulnerabilities in your JavaScript code and web application configuration

Details

Delivery Format:  Traditional Classroom, Virtual Classroom

Duration: 8 Hours

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience 

  • Architects
  • Developers 

