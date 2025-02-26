Defensive Programming for Java EE Web Applications picks up where Java Security Fundamentals and Java Advanced Secure Coding leave off. This course covers important features and information for Java EE application designers. You’ll learn about common security concerns across the enterprise, as well as methods and features to strengthen enterprise solutions. The course also includes relevant information beyond platform specifications and features, such as the transfer of Java EE specifications from Oracle to the Eclipse Foundation.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 45 Minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Introduction
Container Security
Transport Security
Messaging Security
