Defensive Programming for COBOL

Building on the Foundations of COBOL Security course, this course explores specific defensive programming techniques and best practices for creating secure COBOL programs. The goal is to teach developer behaviors that follow the principle of defense-in-depth and help prevent COBOL programs from being the weakest link in the enterprise security chain. Techniques covered include COBOL-specific methods for input validation, secure database interactions, secure error handling, and proper resource synchronization.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Confidential Information Handling
Authentication and Authorization
Secure Memory Handling
Cryptography
Common Vulnerabilities
Time and State Issues
Secure Modern Integrations
