Secure Programming for iOS

The Apple iOS platform provides a comprehensive set of features for creating versatile mobile applications. The platform’s specific architecture and security model sets it apart from other mobile operating environments. This distinction introduces specific risks from a mobile application security perspective. This course teaches defensive programming techniques to mitigate common risks in iOS applications. It gives special emphasis to describing key security controls provided by the platform and how to use them correctly.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Advanced
Secure Development Introduction
Secure Communications
Client Side Injection
Authentication
Secure Storage
Binary Protections
Inter-Process Communication
