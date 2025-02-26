Defensive Programming for PHP Security

Course Description

This course covers how to design, build, and integrate with frameworks and native PHP functionality to secure applications. It is geared toward lead developers or developers with a strong interest in security, or the need to resolve threat model, secure code review, or penetration test reports. It provides students with the knowledge and skills required to protect data and applications from attack. By the conclusion of this course, students will understand how to design and implement security functionality, and how to leverage native PHP and common frameworks to secure their applications.