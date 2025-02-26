DevOps for Security Managers

Course Description

This course is geared toward security executives who own a software security group or are sponsoring a security initiative organization-wide. It covers how to align legacy and net-new necessary security tools and activities with a DevOps culture and its underlying delivery technologies, conventions, and culture. This course prepares security executives to gain and maintain a “seat at the table” with development leadership by providing enough “what” and “how” regarding sw-defined security governance to productively participate—and even drive—sw-defined security governance, or as some say, “the Sec in DevSecOps” that ultimately secures DX.