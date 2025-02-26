The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

DevOps for Security Managers

Course Description

This course is geared toward security executives who own a software security group or are sponsoring a security initiative organization-wide. It covers how to align legacy and net-new necessary security tools and activities with a DevOps culture and its underlying delivery technologies, conventions, and culture. This course prepares security executives to gain and maintain a “seat at the table” with development leadership by providing enough “what” and “how” regarding sw-defined security governance to productively participate—and even drive—sw-defined security governance, or as some say, “the Sec in DevSecOps” that ultimately secures DX.

Learning Objectives

  • Understanding the DevOps movement for organizations and how cloud technology adoption greatly enabled and accelerated CI/CD toolchain and DevOps culture adoption
  • Identify and address common challenges in converting legacy controls to the new culture
  • Plan a culturally compatible approach to addressing these challenges
  • Participate in existing engineering measurement practices, adding security metrics

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

  • Architects

Prerequisites:

Course Outline

Introduction to History

  • History and Evolution
  • Time-to-Market and Self-Service Software Delivery

Software Lifecycle and Challenges

  • How Engineering-Led Initiatives See Their Lifecycle
  • Challenges Security Initiatives Face
  • Maturing Firms May Have It Harder
  • Challenge 1: Cadence
  • Challenge 2: Gating the SDL
  • Challenge 3: Building Using a Federated Workforce
  • Challenge 4: Automation: Reducing Reliance on Human (Manual) Effort
  • Challenge 5: Inventory

Achieving Security Governance: Inventorying Software, Conducting Defect Discovery

  • Introduction and Pillars
  • Inventorying Assets, Scope
  • Discovering Inventory
  • Automating Practice Areas
  • Defect Discovery
  • DevOps Defect Discovery

Security Governance: Process Remediation Workflow, and Gating

  • Alternatives to Gates
  • Remediation Enablement
  • Accountability
  • Continuous Telemetry, with Continuous Delivery

Measurement

  • DORA
  • Security, a Subset of Quality
  • Sample Security Measures

Course Wrap-Up

 

 

