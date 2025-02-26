Course Description

This intermediate course discusses GDPR principles, requirements, and personal data specifics for software developers and technical architects. It examines the processes for getting consent for personal data collection, how personal data should be accessed and shared, and provides an in-depth view on data subject access requests (DSARs) and international data transfers (IDTs). This course requires basic familiarity with the GDPR, and students are advised to complete “Introduction to GDPR” before taking this course.

Learning Objectives

Explain the principle of data protection by default and by design and how it applies to software development

Discuss privacy requirements and classify what data is personal data, including the special categories of personal data

Know the processes for sharing personal data with law enforcement

Explain data portability and deletion, as well as access control and logging in the context of the GDPR

Define data subject access requests and know how to prepare for and respond to such requests

Define international data transfers and explain the proper handling of data transfers to third parties

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 2 Hours

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience:

Architects

Back-End Developers

Enterprise Developers

Prerequisites: Introduction to GDPR

Course Outline

Principle of Data Protection by Design and by Default

Article 25: Data Protection by Design and by Default

Processing Only Personal Data Necessary

Privacy an Integral Part of the Design Phase

Introduce a Privacy Page

Privacy Policies and Data Protection Controls

Privacy Requirements

From Principle to Privacy Requirements

Categories for Privacy Requirements

Data Collection Requirements

Data Processing Requirements

Data Storage and Deletion Requirements

Personal Data

Definition and Examples of Personal Data

IP Addresses and Location Data

Cookies and Similar Identifiers

Examples of Data not Considered in Scope of GDPR

Special Categories

Indirectly Revealing Personal Data

Deceased Persons

Getting Consent

Requirements for End User Consent

Getting Consent

Consent Life Cycle

Consent Withdrawal

When Is Consent Valid?

GDPR Fines Related to Consent

Personal Data Collection and Processing

Lawfulness, Fairness and Transparency

Purpose Limitation and Data Minimization

Accuracy

Right to Restrict Data Processing

Storage Limitation

Data Profiling

Collecting Personal Data of Children

GDPR Mandate

Requirements

Reasonable Effort to Verify a User's Age

Conducting a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA)

Accessing Personal Data

Right of Access

Providing Copies of Personal Data and Other Relevant Information

Right to Edit and Correct

Data Retention

Sharing Personal Data with Law Enforcement

Lawful Basis

Share Only What Is Necessary

Informing Data Subjects about Law Enforcement Requests

Data Portability and Deletion

Exporting Data

Deleting Data

Anonymization and Encryption



Encrypting Data

Encrypting Data in Motion

Encrypting Data at Rest

Integrity Protection

Anonymization and Pseudoanonymization

Anonymization and Pseudoanonymization Techniques

Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs)

How to Prepare

How to Receive

How to Respond

International Data Transfers (IDTs)

International Transfers of Personal Data

Handling Data Transferred to Third Parties

Map your Flows of International Data

Access Control and Logging