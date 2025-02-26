GDPR for Upper Management

This course introduces top management to GDPR. You’ll learn about the scope of GDPR, whether your organization needs to be compliant, and the results of noncompliance in both legal and practical terms. The course covers the responsibilities organizations have toward individuals and authorities in terms of GDPR, the role of the data protection officer (DPO), and how to determine whether your organization needs a DPO
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 45 Minutes
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience: Development Managers
Prerequisites: None
Why You Need to Comply with GDPR
Users’ Rights
Obligations to End Users
Obligations to Authorities
Data Protection Officer
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster