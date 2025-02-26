The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

GDPR for Upper Management

Description

This course introduces top management to GDPR. You’ll learn about the scope of GDPR, whether your organization needs to be compliant, and the results of noncompliance in both legal and practical terms. The course covers the responsibilities organizations have toward individuals and authorities in terms of GDPR, the role of the data protection officer (DPO), and how to determine whether your organization needs a DPO

Course Themes

  • Management’s responsibilities for GDPR compliance
  • Organizations’ obligations to protect user privacy
  • The role of the data protection officer

Learning Objectives

  • Understand the importance of complying with GDPR, and the results, penalties, and liabilities for noncompliance
  • Identify the rights of data subjects and how they translate into requirements for your organization
  • Understand your organization’s requirements to protect personal data of individuals
  • Identify your obligations to supervising authorities
  • Understand when you need a DPO, the DPO’s responsibilities, and the skills required for this position

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 45 Minutes

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience: Development Managers

Prerequisites: None   

Course Details

Why You Need to Comply with GDPR

  • Introduction to GDPR
  • Scope and Applicability
  • Compliance Overview
  • Joint Controllers
  • Controller and Processor Relationship

Users’ Rights

  • Right to Be Informed
  • Right to Access, Rectification, and Portability
  • Right to Be Forgotten

Obligations to End Users

  • Informing Users
  • Consent Requirements
  • Data Collection
  • Privacy by Default and by Design
  • Data Protection

Obligations to Authorities

  • Records of Processing Activities
  • What Should Records Contain?
  • Data Flow Mapping
  • Data Protection Impact Assessment
  • Breach Notification
  • What Should a Notification Include?

Data Protection Officer

  • The Role of DPO
  • Appointing a DPO Anyway
  • DPO Responsibilities
  • DPO Involvement and Approach
  • Who Can Be a DPO? 

