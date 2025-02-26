The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Hackathon

Course Description

This is a Capture-the-Flag (CTF) style course that provides an intentionally vulnerable environment for participants to test their exploit capabilities. Event content such as tech stacks, programming languages, exploitation categories, and duration can be tailored to the customer's needs. Synopsys offers three distinct flavors of this course.

  • Pure Hacking: In this version, participants attack the provided application and environment while adhering to the rules of engagement. Their score for the course is determined by the number and difficulty of the vulnerabilities they successfully discover and exploit. (Level: Beginner – Expert)
  • I Teach, You Break: In this version, hints are provided through short lessons throughout the course. The lessons conclude by identifying areas within the application including tools, example exploits, or live walkthroughs. Participants will then practice their newly learned knowledge. (Level: Beginner – Expert)
  • Find and Fix: In this version, participants identify the vulnerabilities and fix them. Points are awarded only for fixes. This version should include Pure Hacking, and the participants should have DevOps knowledge. (Level: Intermediate – Expert)

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Discover vulnerabilities in an application

Details

Delivery Format: Traditional Classroom, Virtual Classroom

Duration: Custom

Intended Audience

  • Developers
  • Security Champions
  • Security Professionals
  • Engineering
  • Other Technical Roles

Level: Intermediate, Advanced

