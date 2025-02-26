Introduction to HTML5 Security

This course introduces the security model of the web and builds on top of that. The core focus of the course is HTML5, both its weaknesses and its strengths. We’ll talk about how attackers abuse legitimate interaction patterns in the browser and how to use various browser mechanisms for security. At the end, learners will have a good understanding of the security model of the web so they can spot potential security issues and implement appropriate defenses.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 ¼ Hours
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
The Underlying Security Model
Strong Isolation with iframes
Communication Between Contexts
Tabnabbing and UI Redressing
HTML5 Form Security
Advanced Injection Attacks
Client-Side Storage Mechanisms
