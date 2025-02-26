The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Foundations of Information Security Awareness

Course Description

Security awareness is a process of constant refinement and education. Every person plays a key role in keeping their company secure and out of the headlines. This course walks through what it takes to effectively identify and act upon security risks in your personal and work lives. It covers a broad range of modern security topics and provides actionable advice.

Learning Objectives

By the end of this content, learners will be able to:

  • Quickly identify potential common security risks in the workplace
  • Assess the security of their workstations, mobile devices, and office spaces
  • Build a strong password creation and storage mechanism
  • Recognize the implications of real-world data breaches
  • Identify corporate information assets and understand how to handle them securely

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience: 

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Front-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Mobile Developers
  • QA Engineers

Prerequisites: None

Course Outline

Introduction to Information Security Awareness

  • What Exactly Is Security Awareness?
  • Identifying and Understanding Assets
  • Boundaries Between Work and Home

Workstation Security

  • Overview of Workstation Security
  • Five Steps to Physical Security
  • Network Connections
  • Malicious Software
  • Data Protection
  • Defense Mechanisms: Barriers and Updates
  • Defense Mechanisms: Files and Storage
  • Know That You Have Been Hacked

User Account Security

  • Introduction: Accounts Rule the Web
  • Securing Accounts: What Can Go Wrong?
  • Securing Accounts: Password Security Practices
  • Securing Accounts: Password Managers
  • Key Considerations When Choosing a Password Manager
  • Multifactor Authentication

Mobile Device Security

  • Introduction: Mobile Devices in the Workplace
  • Physical Device Security
  • Physical Device Security: A Story
  • Mobile Device Security: Basics
  • Mobile Device Security: Applications
  • Tinkering: What to Know

Social Engineering

  • Introduction: People as a Target
  • Physical Social Engineering: What to Look For
  • Physical Social Engineering: Common Attack Techniques
  • Email Phishing Attacks
  • Email Phishing Attacks: Tips to Avoid Getting Inbox-Duped
  • Text Message Phishing
  • Voice/Phone Phishing
  • Use Social Media Safely
  • Phishing in the Real World

Working From Home

  • Home Network Security
  • Workstation and Devices Security
  • Video Conferencing

