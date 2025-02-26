The Introduction to Automotive Security course is designed to teach the basics of secure automotive system design. The course considers automotive security from two perspectives: (1) an internet-connected mobile systems platform and (2) extravehicular support systems such as web data services. Learners are introduced to security concepts and secure design processes for automotive applications. The course applies to technology professionals in the automotive industry who participate in the development of automotive systems.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Competencies: None
Prerequisites:
Secure Design
Secure Development
Secure Testing and Maintenance
