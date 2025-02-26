The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Introduction to Automotive Security v1.0

Course Description

The Introduction to Automotive Security course is designed to teach the basics of secure automotive system design. The course considers automotive security from two perspectives: (1) an internet-connected mobile systems platform and (2) extravehicular support systems such as web data services. Learners are introduced to security concepts and secure design processes for automotive applications. The course applies to technology professionals in the automotive industry who participate in the development of automotive systems.

Learning Objectives

  • Understand basic security principles for securing vehicular and extravehicular information systems
  • Get an overview of a few industry standards for securing vehicle systems
  • Learn where to go for additional information 

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Mobile Developers
  • QA Engineers

Competencies: None

Prerequisites: 

Course Outline

Introduction
  • Secure Design
  • Secure Development
  • Secure Testing and Maintenance

Secure Design

  • Security Policies and Standards
  • Product Risk Management
  • Capture System Architecture
  • Industry Threat Modeling Approach: STRIDE
  • Segmentation, Isolation, and Zero-Trust
  • Secrets Management
  • Hardware Security

Secure Development

  • Concept of Traceability
  • Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Automated Security Test Cases
  • Product Hardware Development Concerns
  • Supply Chain Security
  • Product Safety

Secure Testing and Maintenance

  • Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
  • Dynamic Analysis Security Testing (DAST)
  • Penetration Testing (Pen Testing)
  • Diagnostics and Forensics
  • Reporting Security Assessment Results
  • Security Patching

 

