Introduction to GDPR

Description

GDPR is EU legislation for the protection of personal data, adopted by EU member states in April 2016 and became enforceable on May 25, 2018. Since its introduction, it has become the model for many privacy laws worldwide and has resulted in many fines by information commissioners across Europe, in some cases to companies outside the EU.

This course introduces the regulation and the basic principles, roles, and definitions surrounding the use of personal data. It examines the rights of data subjects and provides an overview of how GDPR can impact the software development life cycle. The target audience for this course is anyone who is involved in privacy requirements in application development, management, and in roles involving data protection of personal data.

Learning Objectives

  • Explain what the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is, who it concerns, and how it affects the software development life cycle
  • Discuss the timeline of this European Union (EU) data privacy law, including some of the fines issued since its introduction on May 25, 2018
  • Know the key roles in GDPR and be able to identify personal data and special categories  of personal data
  • Explain the GDPR principles and know the data protection and data breach concepts of this EU data privacy law
  • Define what is meant by the term “data subject” and understand the rights data subjects have under GDPR

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 45 Minutes

Level: Introductory

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers

Prerequisites: None

Course Outline

What is GDPR and why is it Important

  • GDPR Chapter Summary
  • Official and Country-Specific Access to the Regulation

Timeline and Notable Fines

  • Brief GDPR History
  • Notable Fines

Key Roles in GDPR

  • Governance Roles
  • Data Subject
  • Controller and Processor Roles
  • Data Protection Officer (DPO)

Personal Data

  • Definition and Examples of Personal Data
  • IP Addresses and Location Data
  • Examples of Data not Considered Personal Data
  • Special Categories
  • Indirectly Revealing Personal Data
  • Deceased Persons

GDPR Principles for Processing and Protecting Personal Data

  • Article 5: Principles Relating to Processing of Personal Data
  • Article 6: Lawfulness of Processing
  • Article 7: Conditions for Consent
  • Article 8: Conditions Applicable to Child’s Consent in Relation to Information Societal Services
  • Article 9: Processing Special Categories of Personal Data
  • Article 10: Processing Personal Data Related to Criminal Convictions and Offenses
  • Article 11: Processing Which Does Not Require Identification

Data Protection and Data Breach Concepts

  • Data Protection by Default and by Design
  • Data Privacy Impact Assessment
  • Data Breach Notification

Key Rights of the Data Subject

  • Right to Information
  • Right to Data Access
  • Right to Rectification
  • Right to Withdraw Consent
  • Right to Object
  • Right to Object to Automated Processing
  • Right to be Forgotten
  • Right to Data Portability

Obligations

 

