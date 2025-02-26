Introduction to GDPR

Description

GDPR is EU legislation for the protection of personal data, adopted by EU member states in April 2016 and became enforceable on May 25, 2018. Since its introduction, it has become the model for many privacy laws worldwide and has resulted in many fines by information commissioners across Europe, in some cases to companies outside the EU.

This course introduces the regulation and the basic principles, roles, and definitions surrounding the use of personal data. It examines the rights of data subjects and provides an overview of how GDPR can impact the software development life cycle. The target audience for this course is anyone who is involved in privacy requirements in application development, management, and in roles involving data protection of personal data.

Learning Objectives

Explain what the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is, who it concerns, and how it affects the software development life cycle

Discuss the timeline of this European Union (EU) data privacy law, including some of the fines issued since its introduction on May 25, 2018

Know the key roles in GDPR and be able to identify personal data and special categories of personal data

Explain the GDPR principles and know the data protection and data breach concepts of this EU data privacy law

Define what is meant by the term “data subject” and understand the rights data subjects have under GDPR

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 45 Minutes

Level: Introductory

Intended Audience:

Architects

Back-End Developers

Enterprise Developers

Prerequisites: None