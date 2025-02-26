Introduction to GDPR

GDPR is EU legislation for the protection of personal data, adopted by EU member states in April 2016 and became enforceable on May 25, 2018. Since its introduction, it has become the model for many privacy laws worldwide and has resulted in many fines by information commissioners across Europe, in some cases to companies outside the EU.
This course introduces the regulation and the basic principles, roles, and definitions surrounding the use of personal data. It examines the rights of data subjects and provides an overview of how GDPR can impact the software development life cycle. The target audience for this course is anyone who is involved in privacy requirements in application development, management, and in roles involving data protection of personal data.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 45 Minutes
Level: Introductory
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
What is GDPR and why is it Important
Timeline and Notable Fines
Key Roles in GDPR
Personal Data
GDPR Principles for Processing and Protecting Personal Data
Data Protection and Data Breach Concepts
Key Rights of the Data Subject
Obligations
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster