This course introduces the complexities of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the security issues that plague IoT systems. The core focus of the course is IoT security. We’ll cover the unique and manifold features of IoT and how they relate to security and privacy. At the end, learners will know enough about the security pitfalls of IoT systems to make informed decisions, whether as IoT vendors creating products or as enterprise or personal consumers making choices about what devices to deploy.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction to the Internet of Things:
IoT Architecture
IoT Communication Protocols
IoT Threat Modeling
IoT Security Concerns
IoT Regulatory Concerns
