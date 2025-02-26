Course Description

This course introduces the complexities of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the security issues that plague IoT systems. The core focus of the course is IoT security. We’ll cover the unique and manifold features of IoT and how they relate to security and privacy. At the end, learners will know enough about the security pitfalls of IoT systems to make informed decisions, whether as IoT vendors creating products or as enterprise or personal consumers making choices about what devices to deploy.

Learning Objectives

Understand the top security issues plaguing IoT

Perform threat modeling on an IoT product design

Have a clear grasp of the regulatory concerns for IoT

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

Architects

Back-End Developers

Enterprise Developers

Front-End Developers

Mobile Developers

QA Engineers

Prerequisites: None