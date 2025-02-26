Java Security Fundamentals

No matter what product or service you’re building, understanding Java platform security is an essential foundation. In this course, you’ll learn platform security concepts along with practical security knowledge you can immediately apply to your own project. You’ll write secure code using platform APIs and identify common mistakes. This course is beneficial whether you’re building desktop applications, web applications, service infrastructure, the Internet of Things (IoT), or embedded applications.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction
Platform Security
Operational Concerns—Java Platform Security
Data Validation
Logging
Advanced Coding Concept
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster