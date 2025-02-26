Java Spring Security

This course is your guide to building secure Java Spring applications. Throughout the course, we analyze what Spring Security can and cannot do for you. We’ll show you how to integrate advanced security mechanisms with only a few lines of code and configuration. In the end, you’ll have a solid understanding of the power of Spring Security, along with the gusto to start using Spring Security in your applications.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Intermediate
Securing Spring Applications
Common Web Vulnerabilities
Configuring Security Headers
User Authentication with Spring
Secure Password Storage
Authentication with OpenID Connect
Implementing an Authorization Framework
Advanced Authorization Scenarios
Managing Secrets in Your Application
Conclusion (Spring Security)
Overview of Current Best Practices
