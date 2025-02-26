Living with Open Source

Course Description



In this course, you’ll learn how to evaluate and manage risks when using open source software. You’ll walk away with an understanding of the three types of risk that open source brings to your projects and how to create a plan for managing each type.

Learning Objectives

Weigh the benefits of using open source vs. closed source

List the three types of risks associated with open source

Evaluate open source license risk

Calculate security risk levels for source code

Plan for managing operational risk when using open source

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

Architects

Back-End Developers

Development Managers

Enterprise Developers

Front-End Developers

Mobile Developers

Prerequisites: None