Living with Open Source

Course Description

In this course, you’ll learn how to evaluate and manage risks when using open source software. You’ll walk away with an understanding of the three types of risk that open source brings to your projects and how to create a plan for managing each type.

Learning Objectives

  • Weigh the benefits of using open source vs. closed source
  • List the three types of risks associated with open source
  • Evaluate open source license risk
  • Calculate security risk levels for source code
  • Plan for managing operational risk when using open source

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Development Managers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Front-End Developers
  • Mobile Developers

Prerequisites: None

Course Outline

Benefits of Using Open Source Software
  • Key Benefits of Using Open Source Software
  • Open Source License Types
  • Growth in Available Open Source Components
  • Growth in Number of Components in Codebases
  • Benefits

Risks of Using Open Source Software

  • Three Types of Risk
  • License Risk
  • Survey Results
  • Source Code Risk
  • Operational Risk

Deep Dive on Open Source License Risk

  • License Risk
  • License Conflicts
  • Types of Usage
  • Distribution Model
  • Real-World License Risk

Deep Dive on Open Source Security Risk

  • Source Code Vulnerabilities
  • Survey Results
  • Malicious Source Code
  • Public Vulnerabilities
  • Transitive and Direct Impacts

Deep Dive on Open Source Operational Risks

  • Community Development
  • Analyzing Operational Risk by Component

Bringing it All Together

  • Summary
  • Managing Risk
 

