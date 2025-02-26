Open Source Policies and Risks

Course Description

The use of open source code in modern applications is constantly rising. Open source software brings numerous advantages, including speeding development and minimizing costs. But there are also significant risks to using open source in terms of security vulnerabilities, licensing, and compliance.

In this course, we present the most widely used open source licenses and explain the obligations they entail for users. We explain how these licenses can be used correctly and how to avoid license conflicts. We also analyze the security risks of open source software and how vulnerabilities can be found and dealt with. Finally, we analyze the steps that need to be taken to build a corporate open source policy that will govern the use of open source software throughout the organization. Building an open source policy is essential in order to minimize both license and security risks.