The OWASP Mobile Top 10 for iOS course provides an overview of the OWASP Mobile Top 10 framework. It discusses security risks in the iOS platform and the remediation for each of the Top 10 categories.

Course Sections

Introduction : This section introduces the OWASP Mobile Top 10 framework.

Application security risks in iOS platform : This section discusses security risks in the iOS platform based on each category in OWASP Mobile Top 10.

Defensive programming: This section teaches students how to recognize vulnerable code. It also provides details on how to modify the code and correctly use security controls present in iOS platform to remediate the risk.

Labs

The course includes labs where students can test the knowledge they gained during this course