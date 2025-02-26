React.js Security

React is a popular front-end web framework that has changed the way many people develop applications. While React is fairly secure as is, there are still some things to consider when using it to build applications. This course will teach you how to avoid the common pitfalls developers encounter by assuming React will automatically protect them from all types of security issues.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction
Avoiding Component Injection Attacks
Avoiding Attacker-Controlled JSON Exploits
Avoiding Vulnerable Third-Party Libraries
Avoiding Trust in Client-Side Routing as a Security Control
Avoiding Vulnerable Versions of React
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster