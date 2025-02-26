Secure Communication for the Internet of Things

This course digs deeper into the facets of the Internet of Things (IoT) most plagued by security issues. Students learn the techniques employed by real-world attackers to undermine the security of IoT devices and their surrounding ecosystems. Upon completion students will have a solid understanding of the decisions facing an IoT vendor creating a secure IoT product, as well as the knowledge of how to assess IoT product security as an enterprise or personal consumer.
By the end of this content, learners will be able to:
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: Introduction to Securing the Internet of Things
IoT Review
IoT Communications Security
IoT Firmware Security
IoT Authentication
IoT Mobile and Web Application Security
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster