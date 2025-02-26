The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Secure Communication for the Internet of Things

Course Description

This course digs deeper into the facets of the Internet of Things (IoT) most plagued by security issues. Students learn the techniques employed by real-world attackers to undermine the security of IoT devices and their surrounding ecosystems. Upon completion students will have a solid understanding of the decisions facing an IoT vendor creating a secure IoT product, as well as the knowledge of how to assess IoT product security as an enterprise or personal consumer. 

Learning Objectives

By the end of this content, learners will be able to: 

  • Understand the top attacks against IoT devices
  • Perform high-level security assessments on IoT devices
  • Have a clear grasp of best practice mitigation strategies

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Front-End Developers
  • Mobile Developers
  • QA Engineers

Prerequisites: Introduction to Securing the Internet of Things

Course Outline

IoT Review

  • What is IoT?
  • IoT Architecture
  • IoT Communications

IoT Communications Security

  • IoT Application Protocols Security
  • IoT Communication Cryptography
  • Communication Vulnerability Example: Bluetooth Low Energy

IoT Firmware Security

  • Firmware Basics
  • Extracting the Firmware
  • Filesystem Vulnerabilities
  • Binary Vulnerabilities
  • Firmware Updating Vulnerabilities

IoT Authentication

  • IoT Authentication Overview
  • IoT User Authentication
  • IoT Machine-to-Machine Authentication

IoT Mobile and Web Application Security

  • IoT and Mobile/Web Interfaces
  • Mobile App Security Revisited
  • Web App Security Revisited

