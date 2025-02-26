Secure Development for Healthcare

Course Description

This course presents the current compliance landscape for building applications for the healthcare sector. Health information is the most sensitive and critical category of personal data. This course outlines the requirements for protecting health information that are either defined by legal and compliance frameworks or established as best practices. It focuses on requirements for authentication, authorization, and access control, and also presents requirements for encryption and data integrity that were brought about by legislation such as HIPAA and the HITECH Act. It also covers the requirements for breach detection and notification. The course concludes with requirements for developing software for medical devices and deploying them in a healthcare provider.