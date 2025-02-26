The cloud as we know it is changing. Containers have taken center stage as the preferred method of developing and deploying software into production. As security practitioners, we must adapt to the latest technologies or be left in the dust. This course will focus on building a modern cloud infrastructure capable of taking containers from a developer’s laptop to production in a secure manner.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Prerequisites: Principles of Software Security
Deployment and Container Orchestration
Container Security
Container Deployment Techniques
Introduction to Kubernetes
Working with Kubernetes Clusters and Networking
Kubernetes Security Considerations
More Kubernetes Security Considerations
Managed Kubernetes in the Cloud
DevSecOps Pipelines
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster