Secure Password Storage

Developers have been storing passwords for ages. But did you know that the best practices from 10 years ago are hopelessly outdated? In this course, we look at commonly used but weak password storage mechanisms. Gradually, we work toward the current best practice for storing passwords. A real-life case study shows how to build a layered approach to storing passwords securely.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
The Importance of Password Storage
Why is Password Storage so Difficult?
Storing Passwords Using One-Way Functions
Salting Stored Passwords
Storing Passwords with an Adaptive one-way Functions
Storing Passwords with Encryption
Upgrading Existing Mechanisms
Conclusion
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster