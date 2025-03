Securing Angular.js

Description

AngularJS, the superheroic JavaScript framework from Google, is a defining technology when it comes to building single-page applications. The framework removes the drudgery from writing robust, user-driven applications but requires a different way of thinking about architecture and security.

This course takes a tour through common mistakes developers make when building AngularJS applications, how these mistakes can introduce security vulnerabilities, and how to avoid them so you don’t get compromised.

Learning Objectives



Understand the security protections built into AngularJS.

Architect secure single-page applications.

Avoid coding practices that lead to template injection.

Prevent cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Understand the role of authentication and authorization in single-page applications.

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience:

Front-End Developers

Prerequisites: