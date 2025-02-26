Securing Express.js

In this course, you’ll learn how to write secure Express applications. This course will give you the tools, perspectives, and patterns you need to security harden all aspects of your Express applications. We’ll cover defensive coding techniques and show you how to prevent common vulnerabilities like cross-site scripting and SQL injection.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Introduction to Securing Express
Execution Environment
Secure Coding Patterns
Handling Secrets
HTTP Transport Security
HTTP Security Headers
Secure Request Handling
Server-Side Templates
Database Communication
Logging
Identity and Access Management
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster