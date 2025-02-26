Securing Microsoft Azure

This course explores the ins and outs of securing software built and deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Learn how to use Azure-specific features to ensure your application's production data is adequately protected and monitored. By course end, you will understand how to set up a secure infrastructure using Azure that is capable of deploying cloudnative web applications and services.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction to Azure
Network Security
Identity and Access Management
Data Security and Encryption
Azure Platform Security Features
Azure Logging and Monitoring
Wrap Up
