The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Securing Microsoft Azure

Course Description

This course explores the ins and outs of securing software built and deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Learn how to use Azure-specific features to ensure your application's production data is adequately protected and monitored. By course end, you will understand how to set up a secure infrastructure using Azure that is capable of deploying cloudnative web applications and services. 

Learning Objectives

  • Deploy web applications securely using Microsoft Azure
  • Implement identity and access management controls in the cloud
  • Utilize built-in Azure security features
  • Store and transmit data in Azure environments securely
  • Integrate security monitoring and alerting

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Front-End Developers

Prerequisites: None

Course Outline

Introduction to Azure

  • Shared Responsibility Model
  • Compliance and Regulation
  • Azure Privacy Standards
  • Azure Reference Architecture
  • Application Security in Azure

Network Security

  • Azure Virtual Networks
  • External Connectivity
  • Virtual Network Service Endpoints
  • Network Security Groups
  • Network Routes
  • Load Balancing and DDoS Protection

Identity and Access Management

  • Azure Active Directory
  • Authentication
  • Microsoft Identity Platform
  • Azure AD B2C
  • Azure AD B2B
  • Managed Identities
  • Resource Access Management
  • Role-Based Access Control
  • Azure Resource Policy
  • Best Practices

Data Security and Encryption

  • Data Storage Mechanisms in Azure
  • Key Management
  • Protecting Azure Key Vault
  • Encrypting Data at Rest
  • Server-Side Encryption
  • Client-Side Encryption
  • Encrypting Databases in Azure
  • Encrypting Data in Transit
  • Shared Access Signature

Azure Platform Security Features

  • Azure Portal
  • Backup and Recovery
  • Azure Security Center
  • Azure Defender
  • Web Application Firewall

Azure Logging and Monitoring

  • Azure Log Types
  • Logs to Monitor
  • Azure Monitor
  • Azure Network Watcher
  • Azure Security Center Alerts
  • Azure Sentinel

Wrap Up

Training

Developer Security Training

Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster

Learn more about developer security training
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved