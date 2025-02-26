MongoDB is the leading document-oriented, or NoSQL, database on the market today. It is commonly used for very quick transactional websites, but the security profile is not that well understood. In this course, we’ll cover some of the best ways to solidify your security profile.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 45 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: OWASP Top 10
Introduction to Securing MongoDB
Install MongoDB the Proper Way
Enable MongoDB Access Control
MongoDB Role-Based Access Control
Encrypt Network Traffic
Encrypt the MongoDB Database
Additional Security Precautions
