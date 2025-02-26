This course covers the basic characteristics of Ruby and delivers strategies for securing Ruby projects. The course begins by addressing the language itself, covering Ruby’s structure and identifying dangerous patterns. It next explains core web development weaknesses and how to defend against them in Ruby.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Ruby Primer
Core Language and Standard Library Concerns
Web Security: Code Injection
Web Security: Authorization
Authentication and Sessions
Web Defenses
File Upload Security
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster