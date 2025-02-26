Web applications are becoming an increasingly high-value target for hackers looking to make a quick buck, damage reputations, or just boost their “street cred.” There is no shortage of publicly known attack tools and techniques, and software developers are outnumbered and at the front line of defense. This course will teach you how attackers discover and exploit vulnerabilities in the real world and how to build a strong line of defense.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Introductory
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Introduction to Attack and Defense
Data Protection
Handling User Input
Authentication and Authorization
Session Protection
Security Configurations
Monitoring and Detection
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster