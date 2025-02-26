Dive into the basics of software security inside the development process. This course introduces the fundamentals of software security problems, risks, and general approaches for producing better software. It also presents an approach to building software security into the development process, further enabling developers to deliver better software. This course was created by the experts who wrote the book on software security. The approaches described in this course are used by leading global companies with mature software security initiatives.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 45 Minutes
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Basic Software Security Concepts
Fundamentals of an SSI
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
Assessing Software and Code Review
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster