This course introduces the role of security requirements in the software development life cycle and how to write effective, verifiable requirements. The goal is to understand first how to incorporate security into the SDLC and then how to choose a style of security requirements that fits your project’s and organization’s needs. The course wraps up with an action plan to help learners verify the effectiveness of security requirements through security testing and hands-on auditing.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 45 Minutes
Level: Introductory
Intended Audience:
Introducing Security in the SDLC
Types of Software Security Requirements
The Role of Software Security Requirements
Writing Effective Security Requirements
Verifying Security Requirements
Compliance Audit
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster