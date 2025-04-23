Prevalence of vulnerabilities

Given the time-to-market, cost savings, and development advantages of leveraging open source components, it’s no surprise that companies rely so heavily on them as part of their software development process. But the large number of discrete open source components in any given application speaks to the challenge of tracking it all. The report found 86% of audited applications contained open source vulnerabilities, with 81% of the applications containing high- or critical-risk vulnerabilities. The most prevalent high-risk vulnerabilities were found in jQuery components, with 8 of the top 10 high-risk vulnerabilities found in jQuery. The report notes that those vulnerabilities impacted outdated versions of jQuery and had available patches. The top vulnerability identified (CVE-2020-11023) affecting jQuery is listed in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, indicating active exploitation.

Many of the top vulnerabilities identified in OSSRA 2025 are related to cross-site scripting (XSS). An equally large number are linked to improper input validation. The report recommends that software developers prioritize input validation and sanitization techniques to prevent cross-site scripting and other injection attacks noting, “Utilizing security analysis tools such as Coverity® Static Analysis and Continuous Dynamic™ to identify potential vulnerabilities arising from inadequate checks on user-submitted data, like form inputs or API parameters, can help ensure that only expected data formats and values are accepted, thereby mitigating risks like SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and other injection attacks.”

Licensing and compliance challenges

The 2025 OSSRA indicated that license conflicts are widespread, affecting over half of the audited applications: 56% of all audited applications had license conflicts and 33% had open source software components with no license or a customized license. Transitive dependencies are also a major contributor to license conflicts. According to OSSRA 2025, "Nearly 30% of component license conflicts found in our audits were caused by transitive dependencies."

The report notes that it is not uncommon for developers to make code publicly available without specific license terms. The use of AI-assisted coding tools has also resulted in code being added to software without proper attribution.