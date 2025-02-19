Permissive

Permissive licenses, considered low risk, contain minimal requirements or restrictions regarding how software can be modified or redistributed. Examples include the MIT license and Apache license.

Semipermissive

Often referred to as limited, weak copyleft, or copyleft, these licenses are considered medium risk because if you modify the code, you must release the modifications, but not your whole application, under the same license. Examples include Mozilla and the Eclipse public licenses.

Restrictive

Restrictive licenses carry a great deal of legal risk. If you use a component with one of these, you might be legally obligated to publicly release your entire application code. Examples are the GNU GPL and GNU LGPL.