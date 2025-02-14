Polaris brings our market-leading security analysis engines together in a unified platform, offering comprehensive vulnerability management solutions. This gives you the flexibility to run different tests at different times based on application, project, schedule, or SDLC events.
Find and fix security defects in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates with fast incremental scanning that delivers accurate results and dramatically reduces scan times by limiting analysis to code that has changed since the last scan.
Identify vulnerabilities in your application’s software supply chain with detailed Black Duck® Security Advisory (BDSA) guidance to help you assess severity and impact as well as potential workaround and upgrade options.
Streamline dynamic testing for web applications. Perform quick, self-serve scans that require minimal setup and are designed for the modern web's complexities.
Bulk onboard from multiple repositories and automate the security testing of hundreds of projects in minutes. Configure your scans easily using seamless integrations with existing development and DevOps tools.
A no-compromise cloud-based application security solution that supports the requirements of your security, development, and DevOps teams.
A single, multi-application security testing platform with scanning capabilities that can meet the needs of any organization, from small teams to large enterprises.
Easily connect Polaris directly to GitHub, GitLab, or Azure repositories and set schedules for automated scanning of projects.
Trigger scans within Jenkins workflows with the option to break the build or send email alerts based on policy violations.
Triage and prioritize issues centrally within the Polaris UI and assign them to developers via integration with Jira.
Get actionable summaries of detected vulnerabilities, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and other insights to help you build secure software faster. Polaris Assist combines real-world data gathered over decades with a powerful large language model (LLM) to enable security and development teams to increase productivity by
Optional onboarding services help you accelerate team adoption and application onboarding.
Vulnerability triage services help teams cut through the noise by removing false positives from scan results.
Black Duck teams monitor for failed scans and can assist with resolving issues to avoid disruptions to pipelines.
