The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Black Duck Polaris® Platform is an integrated, cloud-based application security testing solution optimized for the needs of development and DevSecOps teams.
Polaris Cloud-Based Application Security Platform Overview

Multiple powerful analysis engines in a single solution

Polaris brings our market-leading security analysis engines together in a unified platform, offering comprehensive vulnerability management solutions. This gives you the flexibility to run different tests at different times based on application, project, schedule, or SDLC events.

fAST Static

fAST Static

Find and fix security defects in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates with fast incremental scanning that delivers accurate results and dramatically reduces scan times by limiting analysis to code that has changed since the last scan.

Learn more

fAST SCA

fAST SCA

Identify vulnerabilities in your application’s software supply chain with detailed Black Duck® Security Advisory (BDSA) guidance to help you assess severity and impact as well as potential workaround and upgrade options.

Learn more

fAST Dynamic

fAST Dynamic

Streamline dynamic testing for web applications. Perform quick, self-serve scans that require minimal setup and are designed for the modern web's complexities.

Learn more

Automate any scan, anytime, anywhere, and all at once

play button

Easy to onboard

Bulk onboard from multiple repositories and automate the security testing of hundreds of projects in minutes. Configure your scans easily using seamless integrations with existing development and DevOps tools.

play button

Easy to use

A no-compromise cloud-based application security solution that supports the requirements of your security, development, and DevOps teams.

play button

Easy to scale

A single, multi-application security testing platform with scanning capabilities that can meet the needs of any organization, from small teams to large enterprises.

Automated scanning and policy enforcement with the development and DevOps tools you use today

Source code manager

Easily connect Polaris directly to GitHub, GitLab, or Azure repositories and set schedules for automated scanning of projects.

Continuous integration tools

Trigger scans within Jenkins workflows with the option to break the build or send email alerts based on policy violations.

Issue-tracking tools

Triage and prioritize issues centrally within the Polaris UI and assign them to developers via integration with Jira.

Reporting and analytics to help manage AppSec risks across your portfolio

  • Triage vulnerabilities
  • Review, prioritize, and track issues across applications, projects, branches, and test types. Software Security Analysis Dashboard Screenshot
  • Simplify analysis
  • Receive easy-to-understand issue summaries and code fix recommendations to quickly resolve vulnerabilities. Polaris Assist User Interface Screenshot
  • Track progress
  • Get a real-time view of current and previous tests, and total policy violation counts across applications, projects, and teams. Test History Tracking Dashboard Screenshot
  • Analyze trends
  • Identify AppSec hotspots in your portfolio with views that show you vulnerability severity and type information. Triage Vulnerabilities Dashboard Overview
Software Security Analysis Dashboard Screenshot
Polaris Assist User Interface Screenshot
Test History Tracking Dashboard Screenshot
Triage Vulnerabilities Dashboard Overview

Build secure software faster with AI

play button


Get actionable summaries of detected vulnerabilities, AI-generated code fix recommendations, and other insights to help you build secure software faster. Polaris Assist combines real-world data gathered over decades with a powerful large language model (LLM) to enable security and development teams to increase productivity by

  • Simplifying analysis
  • Streamlining testing
  • Accelerating AI adoption

Expert services to help keep things running smoothly

Onboard

Optional onboarding services help you accelerate team adoption and application onboarding.

Triage

Vulnerability triage services help teams cut through the noise by removing false positives from scan results.

Troubleshoot

Black Duck teams monitor for failed scans and can assist with resolving issues to avoid disruptions to pipelines.

Support for the most popular languages, frameworks, and package managers

Contact sales for the latest languages, frameworks, and package manager support.

Related content

Black Duck Polaris™ Platform

Download the datasheet
Global State of DevSecOps 2024 Cover

State of DevSecOps

Discover trends in secure software development, including AI-generated code

Download the report
Scaling DevSecOps Guide Cover

Scaling DevSecOps: Continuous Testing That Evolves with Your Business

Learn how a scalable SaaS AppSec platform can help

Explore product features of Polaris

Watch the video series
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved