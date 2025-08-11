Black Duck Assist™ combines insights curated from decades of software risk analysis with a powerful large language model (LLM) to help security and development teams build secure software faster.

play button

Analyze security issues

Interpret and act on findings from AI-powered issue summaries and code analysis. Developers receive remediation guidance within their workflows.

Resolve vulnerabilities quickly

Help developers reduce the time it takes to fix security defects by providing recommended fixes that they can simply copy and paste into their code.

Identify risks in your portfolio

Get the information you need quickly and easily with natural language queries that provide trends, statistics, findings, and other information across your portfolio.

Get AI-powered security insights where you need them

A screenshot of Code Sight IDE Plug-in's issue summary and fix suggestions for AI generated code

Get real-time guidance in the IDE

Black Duck Assist is integrated into the Code Sight™ IDE Plug-in, giving developers fast and easy access to security insights and remediation guidance without switching tools.

A screenshot of the Code Sight IDE plugin UI showing scan results of AI-generated code.

Scan AI-generated code as it’s added

AI-generated code can be scanned for security defects within seconds of it being inserted into your code. This lets developers benefit from the accelerated pace of AI coding assistants while actively managing application security risks in real time.

A screenshot of sample prompts developers can ask the AI AppSec agent, Black Duck Assist

Use natural language to learn about your security posture

Natural language queries enable security and development teams to quickly understand security trends and insights across their projects and get answers to product-related questions in the Black Duck Polaris™ Platform UI.

Keep pace with AI-powered development

Four Steps to Evolving DevSecOps at the Speed of AI white paper cover

Four steps to evolving DevSecOps at the speed of AI

Download the guide
Rise of AI in Software development

The Rise of AI in Software Development

Watch the webinar series

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

See why Black Duck is a Leader
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved