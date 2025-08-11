Black Duck Assist™ combines insights curated from decades of software risk analysis with a powerful large language model (LLM) to help security and development teams build secure software faster.
Interpret and act on findings from AI-powered issue summaries and code analysis. Developers receive remediation guidance within their workflows.
Help developers reduce the time it takes to fix security defects by providing recommended fixes that they can simply copy and paste into their code.
Get the information you need quickly and easily with natural language queries that provide trends, statistics, findings, and other information across your portfolio.
Black Duck Assist is integrated into the Code Sight™ IDE Plug-in, giving developers fast and easy access to security insights and remediation guidance without switching tools.
AI-generated code can be scanned for security defects within seconds of it being inserted into your code. This lets developers benefit from the accelerated pace of AI coding assistants while actively managing application security risks in real time.
Natural language queries enable security and development teams to quickly understand security trends and insights across their projects and get answers to product-related questions in the Black Duck Polaris™ Platform UI.