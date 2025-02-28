Black Duck software composition analysis (SCA) solutions help you secure your software supply chain, automatically identifying open source and third-party dependencies in any codebase, application, or container.
Multiple scan technologies give you a complete view of open source, third-party, and custom component dependencies in source code, containers, and binaries.
Independently researched vulnerability, license, and component health insights streamline component selection, as well as issue prioritization and remediation.
Out-of-the-box and customizable policies enable you to integrate and automate open source governance into your development workflows and tool chains.
Modern applications aren’t just built, they’re assembled. Over 75% of the code comes from open source and third-party software supply chain dependencies. With Black Duck SCA software, you can automatically track and manage the components used in your applications.
No matter what your development stack looks like, with Black Duck you can integrate SCA solutions seamlessly into your development and DevOps workflows and toolchains.
Looking for an easy-to-use SaaS solution optimized for modern development? With Polaris fAST SCA, you can onboard and start managing open source security risks in minutes, with automated scans triggered by source code manager and continuous integration events.
Do you need an SCA solution that can be deployed in your environment? Black Duck offers on-premises or hosted deployment options, including support for air-gapped environments.
Want to shift security testing left without slowing developers down? With the Code Sight™ IDE-plug in, developers can find and fix open source security and compliance issues before they check in their code. Code Sight flags vulnerable components and provides guidance on the best remediation options.
Our SCA solutions are built on a common set of scanning, analysis, and data technologies, ensuring that you get the same fast, accurate, and scalable results in the cloud, on premises, and in the IDE.
Multiple scan engines combine package manager information with analysis of source code and binaries, giving you complete and accurate detection of dependencies in any software regardless of language.
Open source project, security, and license insights for over 8.7 million components help ensure that you are using secure, high-quality components that are compatible with your software licensing model.
Independently researched Black Duck® Security Advisories (BDSAs) give you same-day notification of newly disclosed open source vulnerabilities, with accuracy and remediation insights that go beyond the NVD.
Since 2017, Black Duck has been a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, based evaluation of current offering, strategy, and market presence.
