Software powers an increasing number of the products we use every day. Black Duck solutions help ensure it performs reliably and securely under any conditions, and across the full product life cycle.
Software needs to perform as expected, for as long as your customers use your products. But adverse conditions and the ever-changing threat landscape can turn small defects into catastrophic events.
The increasing risk of cyberattacks and software supply chain vulnerabilities means issues need to be identified and patched as quickly as possible to protect your systems and data from being exploited.
When your software powers safety-critical systems, failures can impact personal safety, property, and the environment. Eliminating critical defects and vulnerabilities is key to protecting your customers and complying with regulatory requirements.
Defects become more expensive and difficult to fix after your software ships. Critical issues should be identified early in the development process, when they’re easiest to resolve, and before they impact your customers.
When your software connects to the internet, the threat of cyberattacks becomes significant. Hackers can exploit security vulnerabilities to access sensitive data or gain control of internal systems. Identifying and resolving coding weaknesses early in the development process protects these devices from attacks.
Coverity® Static Analysis provides fast and accurate code scans to help developers and security teams identify and prioritize software issues, with actionable suggestions to resolve them quickly.
Black Duck® SCA identifies all open source dependencies in your software, with the ability to generate a complete and accurate Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).
Defensics® Fuzzing helps improve the robustness of your software by performing black box fuzzing techniques against services and protocols to discover obscure vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
Black Duck solutions help track and prioritize issues related to many common functional safety, security, and industry standards, with detailed reports to show proof of compliance.
With over 20 years of experience delivering reliable, secure software, Black Duck is uniquely positioned to help your organization apply software security best practices to your projects. Our approach is grounded in the fundamentals of technology risk management, including penetration testing, architecture and design, red teaming, software anomaly detection, program design, and software security training.
